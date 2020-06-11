Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss Libya

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish foreign minister and NATO chief spoke over the phone to discuss the latest situation in Libya as well as security issues, according to a diplomatic source on June 10.



Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Jens Stoltenberg discussed Libya as well as general security issues, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



In Libya, the government, which enjoys recognition by the U.N., has been under attack by warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.



The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna, which is viewed as a significant blow to Haftar's

forces.



