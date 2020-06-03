Top Turkish diplomat discusses virus with counterparts

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s foreign minister on June 2 spoke over the phone with his counterparts from four countries to discuss the fight against the novel coronavirus and the normalization process.

According to diplomatic sources, Mevlüt Çavuloğlu held phone conversation with Serbia’s Ivica Dacic, Niger’s Kalla Ankourao, Montenegro’s Srdjan Darmanovic, and Chad’s Cherif Mahamat Zene.

This April and May, Turkey sent medical supplies to Serbia, Montenegro, and Chad- along with dozens of other countries- to help them deal with the virus.

The pandemic has killed over 376,200 people worldwide, with more than 6.3 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.71 million, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University of the U.S.







