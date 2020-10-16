Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

  • October 16 2020 09:04:52

Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

Turkey's foreign minister held separate phone talks with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Oct. 15, according to diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov the Upper Karabakh dispute as well as Armenia's violation of the cease-fire and attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

He also discussed the Upper Karabakh issue with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Turkish foreign minister also held talks with Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks over the phone.

This came hours after three people were killed and five others injured when Armenian forces targeted civilians at a funeral in the city of Terter, western Azerbaijan.

Ankara condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Terter city
Ankara condemns Armenian attack on Azerbaijan’s Terter city

 

 

 

Mevlut Cavusoglu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

    Turkey not considering virus lockdowns, says health minister

  2. President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

    President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

  3. Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

    Heirs of several properties in Varosha visit fenced city

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,080 as daily patients increase by 1,693

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,080 as daily patients increase by 1,693

  5. Turkey to act against social media firms 'if they rebuff new regulations'

    Turkey to act against social media firms 'if they rebuff new regulations'
Recommended
Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Denmark ink maritime agreement

Turkey denies claims over not permitting Greek FM’s plane to fly over its airspace

Turkey denies claims over not permitting Greek FM’s plane to fly over its airspace
Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues
Turkey in favor of lasting solution to Karabakh conflict, Erdoğan tells Putin

Turkey in favor of lasting solution to Karabakh conflict, Erdoğan tells Putin
Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med
Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey
WORLD Peace in region cannot be ensured without Turkey: Aliyev

Peace in region cannot be ensured without Turkey: Aliyev

Peace in the region cannot be guaranteed without Turkey's mediation, the Azerbaijani president said on Oct. 15, as fighting in the Upper Karabakh region continues for over two weeks.
ECONOMY Turkey to reveal artificial intelligence strategy

Turkey to reveal artificial intelligence strategy

Turkey will soon release its national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy which has been prepared by a joint effort of public, private and academic bodies, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Oct. 15. 
SPORTS Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenian police on Oct. 15 awarded a Turkish alpine skier with a medal for her heroic acts to save a Slovenian minor's life in February. 