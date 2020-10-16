Top Turkish diplomat, counterparts discuss Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign minister held separate phone talks with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Oct. 15, according to diplomatic sources.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov the Upper Karabakh dispute as well as Armenia's violation of the cease-fire and attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

He also discussed the Upper Karabakh issue with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Turkish foreign minister also held talks with Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks over the phone.

This came hours after three people were killed and five others injured when Armenian forces targeted civilians at a funeral in the city of Terter, western Azerbaijan.