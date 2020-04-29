Top Turkish diplomat attends teleconference on COVID-19

  • April 29 2020 09:40:54

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish foreign minister on April 28 attended the 7th teleconference of the International Coordination Group on the coronavirus.

In a Twitter post, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said cooperation and coordination in multilateral organizations in the fight against coronavirus as well as support for vulnerable countries against the pandemic were discussed at the meeting.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 3.07 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 213,200 and nearly 911,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.


