Top Turkish designers to be on view in Denmark

Top Turkish designers to be on view in Denmark

ISTANBUL
Top Turkish designers to be on view in Denmark

Global Views, a platform company specializing in artisan showcases around the world, will be hosting a Turkish Designer Showcase in the ritzy resort town of Hornaek, Denmark between July 2 and 5.

Dice Kayek, Kismet by Milka, Jaquette by Elvan, ANIM Living, OYE Swimwear and Boho Loves Elif Mısırlı will be among the elite brands to take the center stage in the event, curated by Istanbul-based Lisa Resling-Halpern and Kathryn Oskay.

The showcase will kick off with a private shopping event on July 2 and at the Resling-Halpern estate, an enchanting property nestled near the Kattegat Sea. The private event will be a two-day garden party, where guests will enjoy Turkish hors d’oeuvres, wine, spirits, and shopping.

The curated invitees of the exclusive event will be comprised of important personalities, tastemakers and influencers in the Danish art, interior design and fashion world.

Hornbaekhus, a classically Danish seaside resort hotel, boasting of charm and “hygge” located a stone’s throw from the beach, will be the backdrop for the public showcase on July 5.

“I have had the privilege of working in the fashion industry for most of my career, on both sides of the Atlantic. After moving to Türkiye in 2016 I fell in love and became a passionate advocate for Turkish fashion and design. It is now become my lifelong ambition to bridge the gap between the rich heritage of Turkish creativity to Western audiences,” Oskay said.

“From the moment I first set foot in Türkiye, I was enchanted. It has always been my mission to remind the global audience that all art forms transcend boundaries and unite us all. For me, to have the opportunity to celebrate the connections between the country of my birth, Denmark and the nation that has captivated me, Türkiye is truly a privilege,” Resling-Halpern said.

Based in Istanbul, Oskay has held senior positions in the U.S. luxury industry, including Chanel, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, while Resling-Halpern has promoted artists, fashion and jewelry brands via her global consultancy for the past two decades and is considered a visionary in the world of arts and culture.

Additionally, for the past 25 years, she has successfully run the Neel-Resling Halpern Foundation in Denmark.

To date, Global Views has been showcased in numerous cities, including New York, London, Istanbul and St. Tropez.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  2. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  3. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  4. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

  5. Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

    Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
Recommended
Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion
Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower
Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei
Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director
Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life

Nigerians strive to bring mangrove forests back to life
E coli warning before UKs Henley regatta

E coli warning before UK's Henley regatta
Ballerina Alessandra Ferri debatably takes final stage in New York

Ballerina Alessandra Ferri debatably takes final stage in New York
WORLD Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

A trio of rights groups took the Dutch government back to court on June 28, arguing that a ban on supplying F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel is not being respected in practice.

ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿