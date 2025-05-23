Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

ANKARA

The National Security Council (MGK) has warned that Israel's ongoing systematic actions against Syria, Yemen and Lebanon hinder peace and stability efforts in the region, calling on international actors to address the risks and threats arising from Israel's expansionist ambitions.

The bi-monthly MGK was convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the participation of senior civilian and military as well as intelligence officials in the Turkish capital on May 22.

According to a statement released following the meeting, the members of the country’s top security board have discussed the ongoing genocide committed by Israel in Gaza as well as this country’s aggression in the region.

Israel has long been conducting attacks against targets in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, leading to fears of a new regional armed conflict amid efforts to stabilize Syria and Lebanon. The MGK underlined that Israel’s actions are ruining these efforts to normalize the situation in the Middle East and called on the international actors to eliminate these risks and threats stemming from Israel.

The security board has also reviewed the latest developments in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime and the establishment of a new administration led by interim President Ahmad al-Shara in Damascus.

The MGK reiterated Türkiye’s continued support of Syria’s efforts to provide stability across the entire country while welcoming the decisions of the United States and the European Union to lift the sanctions on Syria.

It also stressed the need for the elimination of all sorts of actions that could harm the unitary structure and political and territorial unity of Syria.

Terror-free Türkiye

The members of the MGK have also evaluated the recent developments following PKK’s declaration of its decision to disband and dissolve.

The MGK underscored Türkiye’s determination to become a terror-free country and permanently remove terrorism from its agenda. It stressed that the process of the dissolution of PKK and the laying down of arms will be closely followed by relevant institutions.

The MGK also shared its evaluation that the elimination of terrorist organizations in the region will launch a peaceful era for all the countries, including Türkiye, Iraq, Syria and Iran, while stressing the importance of enhanced security cooperation.