Top religious body calls for social distancing during Ramadan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s top religious body on April 14 called for social distancing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of coronavirus.



In a statement, the Directorate of Religious Affairs said: “Iftar [fast-breaking] gatherings should be avoided with relatives, neighbors, and friends.”



The religious body said fasting during the month of Ramadan is a religious duty that cannot be deferred due to the pandemic.



Citing experts, the statement added, fasting carried no risks for healthy people.



