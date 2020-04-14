Top religious body calls for social distancing during Ramadan

  • April 14 2020 14:51:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s top religious body on April 14 called for social distancing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the Directorate of Religious Affairs said: “Iftar [fast-breaking] gatherings should be avoided with relatives, neighbors, and friends.”

The religious body said fasting during the month of Ramadan is a religious duty that cannot be deferred due to the pandemic.

Citing experts, the statement added, fasting carried no risks for healthy people.

