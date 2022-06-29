Top model Campbell holidaying in Bodrum with daughter, friends

Kamil Sümer - MUĞLA
World-renowned British top model Naomi Campbell has chosen the Aegean tourism hub Bodrum for summer vacation this year with her two-year-old baby girl.

The 52-year-old Campbell was caught by paparazzi while touring the famous “Cennet Koyu” (Paradise Bay) on a yacht with her friends with whom she rented a secluded villa.

The southwestern province of Muğla’s famous tourism hotspot is supermodel’s one of the favorites as she was in Bodrum two years ago, too.

Campbell has kept the name of her daughter, born through surrogacy, a secret.

Born in London on May 22, 1970, Campbell was discovered when she was just 15 years old and established herself amongst the most recognizable and in-demand models of the past four decades.

She has a net worth of $80 million.

