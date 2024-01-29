Top court’s ruling on married women’s surnames takes effect

Top court’s ruling on married women’s surnames takes effect

ANKARA
Top court’s ruling on married women’s surnames takes effect

With a landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court entering into force on Jan. 28, married women are now able to use their maiden surname without resorting to court proceedings.

The country’s top court had nullified the provision in Article 187 of the Turkish Civil Code last year, which mandated that a married woman should adopt her husband's surname. The court had cited a violation of the principle of equality regarding the article.

With the decision now in force, attention turns to the parliament, which has a nine-month period provided by the Constitutional Court to enact a new regulation and avoid legal gaps. The issue is expected to be addressed in the new judicial reforms, the details of which will be discussed in the upcoming period in the parliament.

If the new judicial package incorporates changes in line with the Constitutional Court's annulment decision, women will continue to have the right to use their birth surnames without the need to file a lawsuit after marriage.

Prior to this, women in Türkiye already had the right to use both their own and their husbands' surname by simply notifying the civil registry officials without applying to the court.

Last April, The Constitutional Court had announced the decision, saying, "It has been concluded that the differential treatment between women and men in terms of using the maiden name before and after marriage violates the principle of equality."

In a televised interview last week, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that the judicial reforms will be presented to the parliament by the end of February or the beginning of March, initiating discussions among members of parliament.

He highlighted that one of the main aims of the reforms, encompassing overhauls ranging from the civil to the penal code, is to address “the perception impunity for certain crimes in society due to the implementation of probation.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

    Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

  2. Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

    Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

  3. Ankara urges reconsideration as key donors halt funding to UNRWA

    Ankara urges reconsideration as key donors halt funding to UNRWA

  4. Two suspects nabbed after shooting at Catholic church in İstanbul

    Two suspects nabbed after shooting at Catholic church in İstanbul

  5. N Korea's Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media

    N Korea's Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media
Recommended
Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit
Ankara urges reconsideration as key donors halt funding to UNRWA

Ankara urges reconsideration as key donors halt funding to UNRWA
Two suspects nabbed after shooting at Catholic church in İstanbul

Two suspects nabbed after shooting at Catholic church in İstanbul
Army dogs undergo tough training

Army dogs undergo tough training
Germany deports engineer who never set foot

Germany deports engineer who never set foot
Tea producers in Türkiye address ‘salty tea’ controversy

Tea producers in Türkiye address ‘salty tea’ controversy
Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest

Southern city gears up for 10th edition of Teknofest
WORLD N Koreas Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media

N Korea's Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hailed the test launch of a new strategic cruise missile from a submarine as a key moment in building the nation's naval power, state media said Monday.
ECONOMY Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

Swedish economy shrank in 2023: official data

Sweden's economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023 but technically emerged from recession in the last three months of the year, official statistics showed yesterday.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿