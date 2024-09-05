Top court to hear challenge against stray dog law

ANKARA

Türkiye's top court has agreed to hear a case challenging a controversial law regulating the handling of stray dogs, following a petition by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

The CHP filed the application on Aug. 15, seeking to annul 16 of the 17 articles of the new law, which it argues violates constitutional protections for animal rights and the environment.

The law, passed in July after heated debates, includes provisions allowing the euthanasia of dogs suffering from "incurable, acute and infectious diseases" or deemed dangerous.

In a statement made in front of the Constitutional Court premises, CHP lawmaker Gökhan Günaydın said the law's provisions conflict with animal rights, public interest and international agreements, calling them “contrary to the fundamental purposes and duties of the state.”

The court completed its preliminary review on Sept. 5 and will hear the case on its merits at a later date.

The euthanasia clause, though altered during parliamentary discussions, remains the most contentious aspect of the law.

Originally, the bill allowed for euthanasia of dangerous dogs, but the final version references the Veterinary Law, which indirectly permits the same practice.

Opponents, including animal rights groups, argue that euthanasia should be abolished entirely.

Aside from the debate, the law mandates that local governments establish animal shelters and improve existing ones by 2028, allocating a portion of their budgets to care for stray animals.

The legislation also sets guidelines for collaboration with volunteer organizations to ensure the animals' well-being until they are adopted.

The case will examine whether the law breaches constitutional protections and determine if those violations are permissible within the bounds of Turkish law.