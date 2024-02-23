Top court rejects application on ex-MP parliamentary status

ANKARA

The Constitutional Court has turned down an application demanding nullification of the expulsion of imprisoned ex-lawmaker Can Atalay, noting that there is "no place for a decision."

During the discussion of the new applications made by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Atalay's lawyers on the annulment of the parliamentary impeachment in January, the top court on Feb. 22 ruled that there is no ground for a decision in both applications, averting a new row on the parliamentary status of the jailed ex-lawmaker.

The top court made the decision with a majority of votes, with the reason for the ruling to be announced later, local media reported.

Last month, the parliament stripped the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker of his parliamentary status, defying a ruling by the top court last September.

The Constitutional Court had ruled for Atalay’s release twice, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated.

A month later, the top appeals court filed a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices who ruled for the lawmaker's release, accusing them of violating the constitution. It said it would instruct parliament to begin the process of unseating Atalay.