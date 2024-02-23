Top court rejects application on ex-MP parliamentary status

Top court rejects application on ex-MP parliamentary status

ANKARA
Top court rejects application on ex-MP parliamentary status

The Constitutional Court has turned down an application demanding nullification of the expulsion of imprisoned ex-lawmaker Can Atalay, noting that there is "no place for a decision."

During the discussion of the new applications made by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Atalay's lawyers on the annulment of the parliamentary impeachment in January, the top court on Feb. 22 ruled that there is no ground for a decision in both applications, averting a new row on the parliamentary status of the jailed ex-lawmaker.

The top court made the decision with a majority of votes, with the reason for the ruling to be announced later, local media reported.

Last month, the parliament stripped the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) lawmaker of his parliamentary status, defying a ruling by the top court last September.

The Constitutional Court had ruled for Atalay’s release twice, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated.

A month later, the top appeals court filed a criminal complaint against Constitutional Court justices who ruled for the lawmaker's release, accusing them of violating the constitution. It said it would instruct parliament to begin the process of unseating Atalay.

MP,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

    Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

  2. Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

    Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

  3. Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

    Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

  4. Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

    Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

  5. 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

    4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia
Recommended
Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars

Fidan, Lavrov discuss Gaza, Ukraine wars
$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon

$32.2 mln allocated to revive ancient city of Pergamon
Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Womens Day

Center grows 200,000 tulips in water for Women's Day

Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data

Marriage rate sees slight decrease in Türkiye: Official data
Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower

Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower
116-year-old schools archive digitized

116-year-old school's archive digitized
Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city

Defense industry facility opens in quake-hit southern city
WORLD 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spains Valencia

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

At least four people have died in a huge fire that gutted a multi-storey apartment block in Spain's eastern port city of Valencia, with another 14 people injured.
ECONOMY Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

The current economic policies will continue to be implemented after the upcoming elections, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿