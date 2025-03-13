FETÖ members use shell companies in UK for funds: Sources

ANKARA

Fugitive members of the FETÖ terrorist organization, who have sought refuge in the United Kingdom, have established hundreds of shell companies registered at identical addresses in London, thereby securing both residency status and facilitating financial transactions, according to Turkish security sources.

Among these individuals are high-ranking FETÖ operatives who, through the establishment of these entities, are maneuvering to obtain residency permits and even citizenship in the U.K., the sources said.

Under British law, an individual can acquire residency within 45 days by investing 200,000 euros ($217,300) or achieve full citizenship in six years by investing 2 million euros. Security sources emphasize that FETÖ is exploiting these provisions to its advantage.

Hundreds of companies were registered at the same addresses in London. One such location, which appears to be an ordinary residential property, is linked to some of the most prominent figures within the organization. Similarly, another address in London is reportedly home to businesses registered under the names of the group's senior leadership.

According to security sources, funds amassed under the guise of donations by FETÖ are funneled into these companies, which are managed by the organization's top executives and their progeny. It is well-documented that the group channels its financial assets into real estate investments and low-risk financial markets; however, the full extent of its wealth remains shrouded in obscurity.

FETÖ orchestrated the failed coup attempt against the Turkish government in 2016, resulting in the death of more than 250 people.

The organization had covertly infiltrated key state institutions, particularly the judiciary and law enforcement. In the aftermath of the coup attempt, thousands of its members were dismissed from public service and prosecuted.