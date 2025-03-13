Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

ANKARA
Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

The Turkish parliament has ratified a cybersecurity law, introducing prison sentences of up to 12 years for individuals targeting the country's digital infrastructure with cyberattacks.

As per the newly enacted law, those who store any data as a result of such attacks will also face eight to 12 years in prison. Additionally, those who spread, transfer or attempt to sell this information could face up to 15 years in prison.

If the crime is committed by a public official, a group of individuals or as part of an organized criminal network, the penalties will be further increased.

The new law aims to strengthen Türkiye’s cybersecurity framework by identifying and neutralizing threats, mitigating the impact of cyber incidents and ensuring the protection of public institutions and professional organizations with public status from cyberattacks.

Within this scope, individuals and companies obstructing legally authorized cybersecurity audits by withholding data or systems could face up to three years in prison and hefty fines. Organizations failing to comply with cybersecurity regulations, including reporting vulnerabilities, will also face fines ranging from 1 million to 10 million Turkish Liras.

Unauthorized disclosure of classified or sensitive cybersecurity information will be strictly penalized, with individuals making this material available, distributing it, or selling it — whether for a profit or for free — facing a penalty of three to five years in prison.

Moreover, individuals leaking or falsely claiming a data breach to incite public fear could face up to five years in prison, the new law determined.

It also defined the duties of the recently established Cybersecurity Directorate, which will oversee policies, regulations and strategies to enhance national cyber resilience.

According to the new law, employees of the directorate will be prohibited from working in the public and private cybersecurity sector for two years after leaving their position. They also cannot engage in related commercial activities or hold shares in cybersecurity firms during this period.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital
Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction
Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty
UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets
Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK

Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿