Top court receives nearly 267,000 individual applications

ANKARA

The Constitutional Court has received some 267,000 individual applications between Sept. 23, 2012 and March 31 this year, the top court has said.



Data the court has released showed that it concluded nearly 221,000 of those applications filed since late 2012 when the top court started to accept individual requests.



Around 46,000 applications are still pending.



The Constitutional Court found 198,000 cases as “inadmissible,” while it ruled for the violation of rights in 8,659 cases.



Of the violation rulings, around 51 percent (or 4,500 cases) was related to violation of the applicant’s right to receive a fair trial.



In 2012, the top court received 1,342 individual applications, and the number of applications gradually increased over the years, reaching 43,000 in 2019.



The highest number of applications was recorded in 2016 with 80,756 in 2016 and they dropped to 40,530 in the following year.



In the first three months of 2020, the Constitutional Court received nearly 12,000 applications from individuals and completed its rulings for 9,200 applications.



According to the breakdown of the figures, the court ruled that rights were violated in 292 cases filed, of which 127 applications concerned the violation of right to a fair trial.