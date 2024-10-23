Tokyo Metro: Asia's oldest subway goes public

Tokyo Metro: Asia's oldest subway goes public

TOKYO
Tokyo Metro: Asias oldest subway goes public

Shares in Tokyo Metro, one of the world's busiest subways, soared almost 50 percent on its debut on Wednesday after its government owners raised $2.3 billion in Japan's biggest initial public offering in six years.

Each day around 6.5 million people, more than the London Underground, ride Tokyo Metro's nine lines, part of a vast transport network serving the capital and its sprawling suburbs.

London built the first public underground railway, but in 1927 Tokyo became the first Asian city with a subway.

The company's shares surged to 1,739 yen, 47 percent up from their issue price of 1,200 yen.

The listing reduces government ownership, split between the nation and Tokyo city, to around 50 percent.

Many Japanese rail operators are already privatised.

To attract investors, perks for buying more than 200 shares included tickets to the Tokyo Metro museum and golf range, as well as free tempura toppings at its noodle stands.

Reports said the issue was 15 times oversubscribed among investors.

The IPO is Japan's largest since tycoon Masayoshi Son's tech and telecoms conglomerate SoftBank Group raised a national record of $23.5 billion by listing its mobile unit in 2018.

These days, four other subway lines are run separately by the Tokyo government, alongside East Japan Railway's overground routes such as the circular Yamanote Line, and other private services.

Analysts said the firm's strong profits and stable business and high dividend yield attracted investors. In the year to March 2025, it expects to pay 40 yen per share.

Tokyo Metro posted a net profit of 46 billion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, up 67 percent from a year earlier. This year it is aiming to increase this to 52 billion yen.

oldest,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye
Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025
Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’

Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’
Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar

Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar
World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿