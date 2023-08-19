Togg delivers more than 2,000 cars

ISTANBUL

The number of Togg vehicles on Türkiye’s roads has exceeded 2,000, Technology and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric carmaker delivered more cars in the first half of August than it did in the whole of July, Kacır wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The production [of Togg cars] will accelerate. The target is to manufacture a total of 28,000 Togg T10X model vehicles by the end of the year,” the minister said.

Kacır, together with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, visited the carmaker’s production and innovation campus on Aug. 17.

“The target is to become a global power,” Kacır wrote on X.

Between Aug. 1 and 18, Togg delivered a total of 909 T10X model cars to customers, while July deliveries were 627.

Until mid-Aug, the company delivered 2,344 vehicles.

Pre-orders for the Togg T10X were taken online from March 16 to 27, and some 177,000 vehicles were sold online. The first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10 were selected through a digital draw.

In his remarks in July, Kacır said that Togg will produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2032.

Some 97 percent of those vehicles will be sold to consumers, while the public institutions will buy the remaining 3 percent, the minister said at that time.

Kacır also announced last month that Togg will introduce a new Sedan model to the market toward the end of 2024.

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market has been growing fast.

In the first seven months of 2023, electric vehicle sales leaped nearly 584 percent from a year ago to 17,307, accounting for 3.4 percent of all vehicle sales in the country.