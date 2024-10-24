Putin offers Erdoğan condolences over terrorist attack

MOSCOW

Speaking in person, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over a terrorist attack in the capital Ankara that has taken the lives of five people.

In Kazan, Russia, speaking on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit Erdoğan is attending as a guest, Putin said: "Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye.”

Putin added that Russia condemns any manifestations of terrorism.

Two leaders call for solution to Gaza tragedy



Erdoğan said that the BRICS countries’ stance against Israeli aggression would strengthen Palestine’s just cause.

During a meeting with Putin, Erdoğan said that continuing unconditional arms and ammunition support from several countries to Israel was encouraging Tel Aviv to commit aggression, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

The meeting addressed Israel’s escalating attacks in the region, developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia as well as global and regional issues, the directorate said.

Erdoğan said that Israeli massacres in Palestine and Lebanon threaten not only the Middle East but also global security.

He said standing against Tel Aviv’s plans to leave Palestinians landless in their homeland is “a humanitarian duty,” according to the directorate.

“President Erdoğan also pointed out that the close coordination between Türkiye and Russia on Syria benefits all parties involved,” it said.

He also reiterated Ankara’s determination in its fight against all terrorist organizations, particularly the PKK/YPG terror group, stressing the importance of collectively opposing efforts that undermine Syria's territorial integrity.

“President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye’s relations with Russia have been strengthening and that efforts are ongoing to continue this development in all areas,” the directorate said.

Turning to the international agenda, Putin called the “tragic development” of the situation in the Middle East as "the most pressing issue on the global agenda."

”The principled positions of Russia and Türkiye are very close on these issues. We see a lasting political and diplomatic settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict only on the basis of a generally recognized two-state formula approved by the U.N. Security Council," he said.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,700 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 100,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Putin also invited his Turkish counterpart to discuss "regional issues of particular importance" for both countries, designating as such the Syrian peace process and the Karabakh settlement.

”I am also ready to brief you on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

Putin thanked Erdoğan for accepting the invitation to take part in the BRICS Outreach/Plus format meeting to be held in the city of Kazan on Thursday.

”Your participation in this event will certainly reflect the significant role that Türkiye plays in solving the pressing problems of the modern world," he said.

'Work on natural gas center is ongoing'

Putin emphasized the growth of trade, energy, and tourism ties with Türkiye during a meeting, stating that efforts on the natural gas hub continue to advance. “Last year, we shipped 20.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas through pipelines. Work on the natural gas center is ongoing,” Putin said.

He also mentioned the progress at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, with expectations for energy production to begin in the first unit next year. "This is an important milestone in our energy cooperation," Putin added.

Trade between the two countries reached $55 billion last year, increasing by 6.2 percent in the first eight months of this year. The Turkish business sector has been active, particularly in the machinery and automotive industries, making significant investments in Russia.

Tourism also remains a key area of collaboration, with 6.3 million Russian tourists visiting Türkiye last year, marking a 27 percent increase. In the first eight months of this year, 4.5 million Russian tourists traveled to Türkiye, making Russia the top source of tourists to the country.

Putin noted that Türkiye and Russia maintain strong cooperation in international affairs, including discussions on the Middle East, the Caucasus, Syria, and Ukraine. He also acknowledged the countries' close coordination on disaster response efforts.