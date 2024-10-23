Domestic tourism spending up 116 percent in second quarter

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending jumped 115.8 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2024, as domestic tourists spent 103.1 billion Turkish Liras ($3 billion) in April, May and June, new data from the country’s statistical bureau has shown.

Domestic trips with one or more than one overnight stay rose 23.3 percent during the same period, reaching 19.8 million trips, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Domestic travelers made 118.2 million overnights during April, May, and June, with the average figure reaching six, according to TÜİK.

Some 90 percent of domestic tourism expenses was individual, at $2.7 billion, while package tour spending reached $300.6 million.

Individual expenditures leaped 114 percent year-on-year, while the annual increase in package tour expenditures was 131 percent.

Eating and drinking accounted for 33 percent of all domestic tourism expenditures. The shares of transportation and accommodation were 27.3 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively.

Average spending per domestic trip was calculated at 5,200 liras ($152), up from 2,971 liras in the second quarter of last year.

The primary purpose of domestic trips in the second quarter of the year was visiting relatives at 62.4 percent, followed by “travel, leisure and vacation” with 31.6 percent, and health tourism with 2.7 percent.

Domestic tourism expenditures amounted to 229.8 billion liras in 2023, pointing to a 101 percent increase from the previous year.