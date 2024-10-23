No immunity for Halkbank in sanctions case, says US court

No immunity for Halkbank in sanctions case, says US court

ISTANBUL
No immunity for Halkbank in sanctions case, says US court

A U.S. appeals court has rejected a request by state-owned lender Halkbank for immunity from criminal charges in a long-running case regarding the evasion of American sanctions against Iran.

“In the process regarding Halkbank's ongoing criminal case in the U.S, the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Oct. 22, 2021, that we do not have foreign state immunity was appealed before the United States Supreme Court,” the bank recalled in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on late Oct. 22.

The Supreme Court rejected Halkbank's FSIA (Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act) immunity argument with its ruling dated April 19, 2023.

They remanded the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for further review of the matter that Halkbank may not be tried at U.S. courts under the common law of the United States, the statement said.

“Upon further review, the Second Circuit with its decision dated Oct. 22, rejected our bank's common law immunity request again and affirmed the District Court's order,” it added.

“Our bank will use all its legal rights to appeal with regard to the Oct. 22 decision of the Second Circuit, particularly with the U.S. Supreme Court,” Halkbank said.

Halkbank was charged in New York in 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges over its alleged use of money servicers and front companies to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye
Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025
Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’

Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’
Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar

Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar
World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿