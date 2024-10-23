Türkiye's fight against terrorism to continue with determination: Erdoğan

Türkiye's fight against terrorism to continue with determination: Erdoğan

KAZAN
Türkiyes fight against terrorism to continue with determination: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the deadly terrorist attack on the facilities of the aerospace and defense company TUSAŞ in Ankara on Oct. 23 during the BRICS meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Kazan province.

“I condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish mercy on our martyrs,” Erdoğan said. 

He noted that this “despicable” terror attack actually targeted the country’s “survival, peace and defense initiatives."

“From the first moment of the terrorist attack, our security forces quickly intervened and neutralized the terrorists,” he said, adding, “Our nation should know that the dirty hands reaching out to Türkiye will definitely be broken; no structure, no terrorist organization, no axis of evil targeting our security will be able to achieve their goals.”

“Our fight against all kinds of terrorist threats and their supporters will continue with determination, resolve and in a multi-dimensional manner,” he further emphasized.

The blast occurred as Erdoğan was in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit. 

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli condemned the terrorist attack.

“No treacherous and hostile calculation will hold, no bloody and treacherous project will be able to hold against our national unity and brotherhood,” Bahçeli said.

In another message of condemnation, Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç said: “We will not never and ever allow terrorist organizations to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our country, both inside and outside.”

The country’s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler expressed Ankara’s determination on its fight against terrorism.

“We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralized, and we will avenge this act and their pain in kind. Everyone will see this,” Güler told reporters.

Following the terrorist attack, the country's Defense Industry Agency President Haluk Görgün and his delegation, as well as the general manager of the TUSAŞ left the SAHA EXPO in Istanbul for Ankara.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy all condemned the attack.

The attack drew condemnation from several ministers, as well as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel. 

"I condemn the terrorist attack against TUSAŞ facilities in Kahramankazan... I condemn terrorism, no matter who or where it comes from," Özel wrote on X. 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack
Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Parliament passes law on consumer protection

Parliament passes law on consumer protection
91 pct of children in Türkiye use internet, says TÜİK

91 pct of children in Türkiye use internet, says TÜİK
Authorities reveal identities of 5 victims in Ankara terror attack

Authorities reveal identities of 5 victims in Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan urges UN to halt arms sales to Israel

Erdoğan urges UN to halt arms sales to Israel
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿