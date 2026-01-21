TOBB unveils project to boost Türkiye-EU business ties

ISTANBUL

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and Eurochambres launched the Türkiye-EU Business Dialogue-2 (TEBD 2) Project on Jan. 20 in Istanbul, aiming to foster deeper collaboration between Turkish and European business communities.

The initiative involves chambers and exchanges from Türkiye and 11 EU member states, with 18 projects set to roll out, focusing on energy efficiency, sustainable growth and alignment with EU acquis.

Funding for the project comes from the European Commission, totaling 6 million euros.

TOBB President and Eurochambres Vice President M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu highlighted that this builds on the "Turkish Chamber Development Program" started in 2002, with dual goals: enhancing the service capacity of chambers and exchanges to deliver world-class support to members and strengthening Türkiye-EU business cooperation.

Hisarcıklıoğlu noted TEBD 2 will run until 2027, emphasizing key areas: "Energy efficiency, sustainable growth, green and digital transformation, startup ecosystem development, agriculture, food, rural development, sustainable tourism and the European Union acquis—timely and strategic fields."

Amid global uncertainties posing threats to both Türkiye and EU economies, he stressed Türkiye's pivotal role in the EU value chain.

"Türkiye's manufacturing and defense industries can boost the EU's competitiveness and security," he said.

"We can achieve major breakthroughs together in fintech, artificial intelligence and digital innovation. Strengthening ties through EU programs like Horizon Europe and Digital Europe is essential."

"The most critical step to deepen this is updating the customs union, as the current framework no longer meets today's trade and investment needs," he said.