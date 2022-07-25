TOBB signs cooperation deal with WTCA

ANKARA

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) have signed a cooperation agreement that aims to promote and facilitate trade.

TOBB President M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu and WTCA Business Development Executive Director Robin Van Puyenbroeck attended the signing ceremony held in Ankara.

TOBB supports the opening of its members to foreign markets, said Hisarcıklıoğlu. “Exports of goods and services, joint investments within and outside the country are extremely important. We are striving to bring more direct investment to our country,” he added.

He stressed that the upgrading of the Customs Union between Türkiye and the EU is an important priority. “Adding agriculture, services and public procurement to the scope of the Customs Union, overcoming the mutual problems encountered in the functioning of the current structure will create new opportunities for the businesses in Türkiye and the EU.”

Reaching a trade volume of $100 billion with the U.S is another priority, he added. “Our Trade Center, which conducts its activities in Chicago, focuses directly on the realization of this goal.”

As the Turkish business world we also follow the negotiations on Indonesia, MERCOSUR (a South American trade bloc), Mexico and similar free trade agreements, Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

For his part Puyenbroeck said Türkiye is a real giant both in terms of industry, manufacturing and trade.

“We have a number of economic challenges in front of us. We can talk about what these challenges are. But ultimately, our mission is to facilitate and promote trade. Perhaps more important than ever now. That’s why we are actually here with TOBB today.” he furthered.