TOBB signs cooperation deal with WTCA

  • July 25 2022 07:00:00

TOBB signs cooperation deal with WTCA

ANKARA 
TOBB signs cooperation deal with WTCA

The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) have signed a cooperation agreement that aims to promote and facilitate trade.

TOBB President M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu and WTCA Business Development Executive Director Robin Van Puyenbroeck attended the signing ceremony held in Ankara.

TOBB supports the opening of its members to foreign markets, said Hisarcıklıoğlu. “Exports of goods and services, joint investments within and outside the country are extremely important. We are striving to bring more direct investment to our country,” he added.

He stressed that the upgrading of the Customs Union between Türkiye and the EU is an important priority. “Adding agriculture, services and public procurement to the scope of the Customs Union, overcoming the mutual problems encountered in the functioning of the current structure will create new opportunities for the businesses in Türkiye and the EU.”

Reaching a trade volume of $100 billion with the U.S is another priority, he added. “Our Trade Center, which conducts its activities in Chicago, focuses directly on the realization of this goal.”

As the Turkish business world we also follow the negotiations on Indonesia, MERCOSUR (a South American trade bloc), Mexico and similar free trade agreements, Hisarcıklıoğlu said.

For his part Puyenbroeck said Türkiye is a real giant both in terms of industry, manufacturing and trade.

“We have a number of economic challenges in front of us. We can talk about what these challenges are. But ultimately, our mission is to facilitate and promote trade. Perhaps more important than ever now. That’s why we are actually here with TOBB today.” he furthered.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Boy found locked in garbage house for a year

Boy found locked in garbage house for a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

    Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

  2. Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

    Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

  3. ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

    ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

  4. Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

    Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

  5. Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol

    Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol
Recommended
ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike
Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge
Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol

Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol
Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months
Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess
Evergrande ousts top executives

Evergrande ousts top executives
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Türkiye’s machinery exports increased by 7.5 percent in January-June from a year ago to stand at $12.5 billion, according to a trade group.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.