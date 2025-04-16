Tlos ancient theater to reopen for performances

The restoration of the ancient theater at Tlos, a significant settlement of the Lycian civilization in the western province of Muğla's Seydikemer district, is nearing its completion and is poised to once again host performances, breathing new life into its vibrant cultural heritage.

Nestled in the Yakaköy neighborhood, the ancient city of Tlos has been undergoing excavations and restoration for the past 12 months under the leadership of Professor Taner Korkut from Akdeniz University's Archaeology Department.

Tlos, together with other ancient cities in Antalya and Muğla, is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List under the title “Ancient Cities of the Lycian Civilization.”

The theater at Tlos has been restored using original materials found on-site, staying as true as possible to its original structure. It is expected to reopen later this year.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Korkut stressed the delicate nature of the restoration process, stating that nearly 100 percent of the materials used are original.

"With support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Akdeniz University, we have been working throughout the year on both excavations and restoration. The theater’s restoration is nearly complete. We aim to host events there by the fall of 2025,” he said.

Explaining the process, Korkut noted, “We first remove the collapsed blocks and transport them to a stone yard. After cleaning and conservation, we restore and reinstall them in their original positions.”

Only a small number of irreparable pieces have been replaced with new materials, carefully selected to match the originals in both form and color.

Noting that the restoration began in 2023 with a target completion date of 2025, Korkut shared that roughly 90 percent of the work has already been accomplished.

Theater can host 8,500 people

 

Before the restoration began, archaeologists believed the theater could seat a maximum of 4,000 people. However, Korkut revealed, “Based on our measurements and analysis, the Tlos theater is a large-scale structure that can comfortably accommodate approximately 8,500 spectators. It may well be one of the largest ancient theaters between Muğla and Antalya. This highlights the importance of Tlos.”

Tlos is one of six major Lycian cities built with a view over the legendary Xanthos Valley mentioned in Homer’s epics. Four of these cities — Patara, Xanthos, Pınara and Tlos — are located within the valley and each held three votes in the Lycian League, akin to parliamentary representation. “This explains why Tlos, as a metropolis, would have a theater of such grandeur,” Korkut added.

The excavation and restoration efforts are backed by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Muğla Governor’s Office, Akdeniz University and the Seydikemer Municipality. Once completed, the theater is anticipated to be a significant attraction for tourists in the area.

 

