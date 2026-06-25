TKYB signs $350 million loan agreement with JBIC for green investments

ISTANBUL

The Development Investment Bank of Türkiye (TKYB) has signed a $350 million loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.



According to a statement from TKYB, the agreement marks the fifth loan facility signed between the two institutions.



The 12-year loan, secured with a repayment guarantee from Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry, will be used to finance projects including renewable energy generation, energy efficiency applications, the development of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, water supply and treatment investments,

projects aimed at preventing water pollution, and green mobility investments focused on low-carbon transportation solutions.



Cooperation between TKYB and JBIC began with a $100 million financing agreement in 2013. The partnership continued with additional funding of $150 million in 2015, $170 million in 2021 and $200 million in 2023.



Following the signing of the new $350 million loan agreement, the total volume of cooperation between the two institutions has reached approximately $1 billion.