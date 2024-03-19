TİP withdraws support for Hatay mayoral candidate

HATAY

The Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) revoked its endorsement of Gökhan Zan as the mayoral candidate for the southern province of Hatay amid swirling allegations just two weeks ahead of the elections.

"We have received various allegations that Zan has entered into relationships that our party would never approve," read a statement released by TİP, without elaborating further.

Zan, however, denied the allegations, labeling them as part of a conspiracy against him. He further announced his intention to pursue legal action against those spreading such claims.

"However, we remind that TİP will not tolerate even the slightest suspicion and that we remain unbridgeable to the politics of order, which has made methods such as conspiracy and blackmail a habit," the party statement added.

The withdrawal comes after the final lists for the parties' mayoral candidates were submitted. While parties cannot officially withdraw their candidates as the ballot papers are finalized, they can retract their support through public statements.

Local media has been rife with speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding Zan's withdrawal, with some suggesting that it may have been influenced by promises of benefits or threats.

Zan filed a criminal complaint at the Hatay courthouse late on March 17. "I have been faced with intense threats and blackmail for the last week," he declared in a statement outside the courthouse.

"I will continue my path and my candidacy with more determination and strength together with my people."

Zan's candidacy was announced by TİP on Feb. 12, following his unsuccessful bid as a parliamentary candidate from the İYİ (Good) Party last year.

His nomination was seen as a challenge to incumbent mayor Lütfü Savaş, who had been renominated by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), despite facing criticism for his handling of the aftermath of last year's earthquakes.

TİP and Zan had criticized Savaş, holding him "responsible" for the damage caused by the earthquakes, which had affected numerous cities, including Hatay.