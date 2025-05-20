Tiny-tailed residents of Bursa Zoo

Tiny-tailed residents of Bursa Zoo

BURSA
Tiny-tailed residents of Bursa Zoo

Among the smallest primates in the world, white-faced marmosets have been receiving attentive care at Bursa Zoo since their arrival a decade ago.

 

Located in the Osmangazi district and covering 206,600 square meters, the zoo, operated by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality, features 11 ponds, natural habitats and shelters for animals. Home to 150 species and a total of 1,112 animals, the facility welcomes nearly 1 million visitors annually.

 

Bursa Zoo houses both predators, such as lions, tigers, leopards, hyenas and vultures, and herbivores, including llamas, giraffes, koalas, tapirs, kangaroos and iguanas. As a full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the zoo is also home to one of its most popular residents: The white-faced marmoset, notable for its tail that is longer than its body.

 

Native to South America, these tropical rainforest primates live in small groups of eight to 10 individuals. With their sharp claws and arboreal lifestyle, adult marmosets typically measure 15 to 20 centimeters in body length, with tails reaching 30 to 35 centimeters. They spend their nights in tree hollows and sheltered nests.

 

Fed three times a day, the marmosets primarily consume tree sap, resin, fruit, vegetables, insects and larvae.

 

Zookeeper Arif Ardıç told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the white-faced marmosets have adapted well to their life in Bursa since being brought from their native South America.

 

“We have been caring for them with great attention for 10 years,” Ardıç said. “These monkeys feed on insects, larvae, worms and tree resins. We prepare a special breakfast mix of corn flour, wheat flour, bananas, honey, yogurt and vitamins.”

 

He added that the monkeys are given fruits and vegetables at noon, and nuts and larvae in the evening. “We currently have 10 marmosets at the zoo, and their average lifespan is about 10 years. They are among the smallest primates in the world and are rarely seen in the wild,” he said.

 

The marmosets have both indoor and outdoor enclosures, but they are not allowed outside during colder weather, Ardıç noted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

    Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

  2. Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

    Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

  3. England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

    England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

  4. Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan

    Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan

  5. Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood 'threat'

    Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood 'threat'
Recommended
Dua Lipa UK’s most-played artist in 2024

Dua Lipa UK’s most-played artist in 2024
Irans Panahi pokes fun at Irans jailers in Cannes comeback

Iran's Panahi pokes fun at Iran's jailers in Cannes comeback
Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft

Jim Morrison bust found in France, 37 years after theft
New artifacts unearthed in Zeugma on display

New artifacts unearthed in Zeugma on display
Urla to host gastronomy and film festival on the same table

Urla to host gastronomy and film festival on the same table
‘Sesame Street’ taking up residence on Netflix

‘Sesame Street’ taking up residence on Netflix
Wes Anderson and his A-list army dazzle at Cannes

Wes Anderson and his A-list army dazzle at Cannes
WORLD England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

Health authorities in England Wednesday announced the rollout of a world first vaccine program for gonorrhea, amid record levels of the sexually transmitted disease.
ECONOMY Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

The leading Turkish telecom company Turkcell has announced that its subsidiary, TDC Veri Hizmetleri (TDC), has secured 100 million euros in murabaha financing through a strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Bank.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿