TIME magazine to honor Refik Anadol at AI Impact Awards

ISTANBUL
Renowned Turkish new media artist Refik Anadol has been recognized at the prestigious 2025 TIME100 AI Impact Awards, an event organized by TIME magazine to celebrate individuals who drive technological advancements and shape the societal impact of artificial intelligence.

In a statement following the announcement, Anadol expressed his gratitude and pride saying, “It is a great honor to share this platform with many of my mentors and esteemed figures who have long inspired me. I firmly believe that artificial intelligence can bring joy, inspiration and hope to humanity.”

“At Refik Anadol Studio and DATALAND, we remain committed to developing AI-driven experiences and systems that are ethical and environmentally conscious.”

The TIME100 AI Impact Awards recognizes pioneers across various fields who contribute to the evolution of artificial intelligence. This year’s honorees include IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Canadian musician Grimes and Professor Anima Anandkumar, among others.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 10 in Dubai, UAE, where recipients will be formally honored for their contributions to the ever-expanding field of AI and technology.

