Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US

Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US

WASHINGTON
Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US

<p>People protest in support of the war in Gaza, in Washington Square Park on Labor Day on September 2, 2024 in New York City</p>

The United States has called for urgency and flexibility to finalize an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza, after the recent deaths of six hostages.

"There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. It is time to finalize that deal," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the United States will work "over the coming days" with mediators Egypt and Qatar "to push for a final agreement."

One key sticking point has been Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops remain at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"The bridging proposal that we put forward, that the government of Israel agreed to, it did include the removal of the IDF from densely populated areas. That includes the Philadelphi corridor," Miller said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

"We are opposed to the long-term presence of IDF troops in Gaza," he said.

Washington also brought "terrorism" and several other charges against six leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas over its incursion of southern Israel last October.

The charging document, dated Feb. 1, targets key leaders of the group – including new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in late July in Tehran.

They are accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death" along with six other counts.

World's largest wealth fund under pressure

 

Meanwhile, the world's largest wealth fund may be required to divest from companies that breach the fund watchdog's new, stricter interpretation of ethics standards for businesses that aid Israel's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Council on Ethics for Norway's $1.7 trillion wealth fund sent an Aug. 30 letter to the Finance Ministry that summarizes the recently expanded definition of unethical corporate behavior, a report said. The change has not previously been reported.

The letter did not specify how many nor name companies whose stocks might be sold but suggested it would be a small number, should the board of the central bank, which has the final say, follow recommendations that the council makes.

US, Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿