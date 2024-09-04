Time for a Gaza truce deal, says US

WASHINGTON

<p>People protest in support of the war in Gaza, in Washington Square Park on Labor Day on September 2, 2024 in New York City</p>

The United States has called for urgency and flexibility to finalize an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza, after the recent deaths of six hostages.

"There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. It is time to finalize that deal," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the United States will work "over the coming days" with mediators Egypt and Qatar "to push for a final agreement."

One key sticking point has been Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops remain at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"The bridging proposal that we put forward, that the government of Israel agreed to, it did include the removal of the IDF from densely populated areas. That includes the Philadelphi corridor," Miller said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

"We are opposed to the long-term presence of IDF troops in Gaza," he said.

Washington also brought "terrorism" and several other charges against six leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas over its incursion of southern Israel last October.

The charging document, dated Feb. 1, targets key leaders of the group – including new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in late July in Tehran.

They are accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death" along with six other counts.

World's largest wealth fund under pressure

Meanwhile, the world's largest wealth fund may be required to divest from companies that breach the fund watchdog's new, stricter interpretation of ethics standards for businesses that aid Israel's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Council on Ethics for Norway's $1.7 trillion wealth fund sent an Aug. 30 letter to the Finance Ministry that summarizes the recently expanded definition of unethical corporate behavior, a report said. The change has not previously been reported.

The letter did not specify how many nor name companies whose stocks might be sold but suggested it would be a small number, should the board of the central bank, which has the final say, follow recommendations that the council makes.