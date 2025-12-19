TikTok signs joint venture deal to end US ban threat

WASHINGTON
TikTok said Thursday it has signed a joint venture deal with investors that would allow the company to maintain operations in the United States and avoid a ban threat over its Chinese ownership.

According to an internal memo seen by AFP, TikTok CEO Shou Chew told employees that the social media company and its Chinese owner ByteDance had agreed to the new entity, with Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX on board as major investors.

Oracle's executive chairman and founder Larry Ellison is a longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The U.S. joint venture will be responsible for U.S. data protection, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance," Chew said in the memo.

"It will also have the exclusive right and authority to provide assurances that content, software, and data for American users is secure."

Chew told staff that half the U.S. venture will be held by a consortium of new investors including Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX - which will have 15 percent each.

Affiliates of existing ByteDance investors will own a touch over 30 percent of the venture, with Bytedance retaining just shy of 20 percent - the maximum ownership allowed to a Chinese company under the terms of the law.

TikTok Global's U.S. entities will manage global product interoperability, and certain commercial activities, including e-commerce, advertising, and marketing, according to the memo.

Chew noted that there is more work to be done ahead of the January 22 closing date for the deal.

  Ellison amassing media? 

The new set-up for TikTok is in response to a law passed under Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, that has forced ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. operations or face a ban in its biggest market.

U.S. policymakers, including Trump in his first presidency, have warned that China could use TikTok to mine data from Americans or exert influence through its state-of-the-art algorithm.

Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement through successive executive orders, most recently extending the deadline into January.

The deal largely confirms a September announcement by the White House that said a new venture had been agreed with China and would meet the requirements of the 2024 law.

"If I could make it 100 percent MAGA I would, but it's not going to work out that way unfortunately," Trump told reporters after the TikTok announcement in September.

The memo was the first indication that TikTok had signed onto the deal announced by the Trump administration and would have required the approval of the Chinese government to proceed.

Trump in September had specifically named Oracle boss Ellison, one of the world's richest men, as a major player in the arrangement.

Ellison has returned to the spotlight through his dealings with Trump, who has brought his old friend into major AI partnerships with OpenAI.

Ellison has also financed his son David's recent takeover of Paramount and is involved in his son's bidding war with Netflix to take over Warner Bros.

