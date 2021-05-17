Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

  • May 17 2021 07:00:00

Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

ISTANBUL
Tickets at coach firms sold out as lockdown ends

People that are returning to big cities are rushing to bus companies to buy tickets as the country’s more than two weeks of lockdown has ended.

The lockdown, which came into effect towards the end of April, triggered an exodus from Istanbul, Ankara and the western province of İzmir, whose residents left those cities for resort towns or their hometowns to spend the days under tight restrictions and the Eid al-Fitr holiday with their relatives or rather in less crowded places along the country’s coast lines.

Residents leaving the big cities before the lockdown began caused huge traffic jams on highways, particularly in Istanbul, home to around 16 million people.

Now it is time for millions of people to hit the roads again to return.

There is huge demand for bus tickets and almost all coach buses are full, said representatives of travel companies.

They predict that the demand and the number of people traveling will only increase in the next two days, saying that all tickets are almost sold out.

“Occupancy rate at our buses is already at 80 percent. No tickets are available on the buses coming to Istanbul for the next two to three days,” said Halis Tekin from an inter-city coach firm.

People will continue to return to Istanbul during next week, according to Tekin.

“My wife and my son left some 15 days ago and they are now coming back as she will start working again,” said Gökhan Soysal, who was at Istanbul’s often crowded 15 Temmuz Democracy Bus Terminal to welcome his family.

Ali Fırat, who traveled from the eastern province of Muş to visit his relatives, also said he had to return because, like many others, his work begins again.

pandemic, firms,

ARTS & LIFE Dancers of Royal Ballet rehearsing for reopening

Dancers of Royal Ballet rehearsing for reopening
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

    Turkey moving to gradual normalization phase

  2. Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

    Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

  3. Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

    Turkish Airlines resumes Ganja-Istanbul flights after 14 months

  4. Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

    Over 1.45 bln jabs administered across world, Turkey ranks 9th

  5. Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

    Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference
Recommended
Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer

Local man builds 1,200 cacti garden for wife with cancer
Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction

Turkey’s highest wetland in danger of illegal construction
Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn

Many won’t be able to return to school after pandemic, experts warn
Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side

Heavy rain, hail hit Istanbul’s Asian side
Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM

Turkey ready to take any necessary step on Palestine: FM
Turkey moves to gradual normalization phase

Turkey moves to gradual normalization phase
WORLD Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, on May 15 launched what may be the main battle in next month’s presidential election.
ECONOMY Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

Marmaray eases goods transfers between Istanbul’s two sides

A net 370,000 tons of goods have been transported via the Marmaray tunnel that connects Istanbul’s Asian and European sides in a year, according to numbers of the TCDD Taşımacılık A.Ş. of the Transportation Ministry.
SPORTS Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş win thrilling Turkish title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş seized the Turkish Süper Lig title for the 16th time on May 15 night with a 2-1 win away to Göztepe, clinching the title on goal difference ahead of its Istanbul rival Galatasaray in a tense end to the season.