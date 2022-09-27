Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory

BOLU

Three workers have lost their lives as they got poisoned by the leakage of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and carbon monoxide gases in a gelatin factory in the Black Sea province of Bolu’s Gerede district, while another has been taken into intensive care unit.

After one of the workers entered the factory’s treatment area to check a valve, the other three colleagues, noticing the first worker did not return, entered the same room.

Upon the notification of other workers, medical teams, police, firefighters and search and rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

Mutlu Karataş, Yasin Başyiğit and Emrah Deniz lost their lives due to poisoning from hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and carbon monoxide leaking from the valve.

The other worker, Enes Kayış, was taken to the hospital and is still in serious condition.

Meanwhile, some three firefighters who took the workers out of the room were also affected by the gas though they entered the area with oxygen cylinders.

The firefighters were also taken to the hospital.

After the incident, production at the factory was interrupted, and workers were sent to their homes.

Providing the information about the incident, Gerede Mayor Mustafa Allar stated the valve is inside a well, which has a diameter of 1.5 to 2 meters and 50-60 centimeters of water.

Allar expressed his gratitude to the firefighters. “They made a big sacrifice by going down to the well and taking out the workers.”

The lives of the firefighters are not at risk and are currently under treatment for oxygen support, Allar informed.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, the mayor added.