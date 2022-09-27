Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory

Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory

BOLU
Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory

Three workers have lost their lives as they got poisoned by the leakage of hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and carbon monoxide gases in a gelatin factory in the Black Sea province of Bolu’s Gerede district, while another has been taken into intensive care unit.

After one of the workers entered the factory’s treatment area to check a valve, the other three colleagues, noticing the first worker did not return, entered the same room.

Upon the notification of other workers, medical teams, police, firefighters and search and rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

Mutlu Karataş, Yasin Başyiğit and Emrah Deniz lost their lives due to poisoning from hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and carbon monoxide leaking from the valve.

The other worker, Enes Kayış, was taken to the hospital and is still in serious condition.

Meanwhile, some three firefighters who took the workers out of the room were also affected by the gas though they entered the area with oxygen cylinders.

The firefighters were also taken to the hospital.

After the incident, production at the factory was interrupted, and workers were sent to their homes.

Providing the information about the incident, Gerede Mayor Mustafa Allar stated the valve is inside a well, which has a diameter of 1.5 to 2 meters and 50-60 centimeters of water.

Allar expressed his gratitude to the firefighters. “They made a big sacrifice by going down to the well and taking out the workers.”

The lives of the firefighters are not at risk and are currently under treatment for oxygen support, Allar informed.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, the mayor added.

Türkiye, gas poisoning,

TÜRKIYE Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

    Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

  2. One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

    One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

  3. Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

    Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

  4. Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

    Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

  5. In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

    In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression
Recommended
Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin
Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan

Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan
Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands

Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands
Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’
Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy

Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy
Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Sept. 27, raising suspicions of sabotage.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.