Three Ukrainian grain ships anchor at Istanbul Strait

ISTANBUL

Three grain-loaded ships from Ukraine anchored at the Black Sea entrance of Türkiye's Istanbul Strait en route to Ireland, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 6

The first ship, the Panama-flagged Navi-Star, which departed from Ukraine's port of Odesa on Aug. 5, is carrying 33,000 tons of corn under a recent grain shipment deal signed by Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the U.N.

On July 22, those countries and the U.N. signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for exports of Ukraine grain.

A team from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, consisting of representatives from all four sides, are inspecting the ship.

After the inspection, it is expected to proceed on its way.