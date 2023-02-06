'Air aid corridor' created by Turkish Armed Forces, defense minister says

ANKARA

Three soldiers have lost their lives in the deadly earthquake, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Feb. 6, adding that an “air aid corridor” has been created by the Turkish Armed Forces to deliver search and rescue teams to the region.

“As Turkish Armed Forces, we continue our efforts to determine damage and casualties. Unfortunately, we have three martyrs. There are also injured ones,” Akar said in a statement.

The ministry mobilized its aircraft to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone. “We have maximized the readiness of our aircraft to provide the necessary transportation service,” Akar said.

Transport aircraft, including an A-400M of the Turkish Armed Forces, started to dispatch search and rescue teams and vehicles to the region, along with ambulance planes, Akar added.

Noting that in addition to the difficult weather conditions, cracks have formed on the runways of some airports in the earthquake zone, Akar said, “We continue our efforts to deliver personnel and materials to the earthquake zone as soon as possible.”