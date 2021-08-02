Three killed as tour bus topples in Antalya

A tour bus with Russian tourists on board crashed and fell over in Turkey’s resort city of Antalya, killing three and wounding 16 others, public safety sources said on Aug. 2. 

Traveling on the D-400 highway in the Manavgat district, the bus crashed into the road dividers and went into the opposite lane before toppling, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the area along with the police after locals told authorities about the crash.

The wounded individuals were taken to a nearby health facility.

