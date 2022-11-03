Three Istanbul venues enter ‘loudest stadiums of Europe’ list

Three stadiums from Istanbul have entered the “loudest stadiums of Europe” list conducted by an independent U.K. sports platform, with Turkish giant Galatasaray’s NEF Stadium coming into the forefront.

According to 1Sports1, NEF Stadium became the third loudest stadium of Europe. Istanbul’s another European-side giant Beşiktaş’s Vodafone Park sat at the list’s sixth row and the Asian-side giant Fenerbahçe’s Şükrü Saracoğlu emerged as the 13th loudest stadium of the continent.

German side Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park topped the list and Scotland’s Celtic’s Celtic Park was a runner-up.

“Galatasaray boasts a following of almost half of Türkiye’s football-supporting population, and their Nef Stadyumu is billed as one of the most challenging places for teams to visit in Europe,” 1Sports1 reported while placing NEF Stadium in third place.

“An intimidating and spectacularly loud stadium,” it added.

Beşiktaş’s Vodafone Park came after Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade’s Rajko Mitic Stadium and Greece’s Olympiacos’s Karaiskakis Stadium.

Vodafone Park was built on the site of BJK İnönü Stadium, Beşiktaş’s former home. Opened in 2016, It has a capacity of approximately 42,590 spectators.

Calling it “one of the best Turkish stadiums,” 1Sports1 reported, “The new stadium was designed to be ‘in harmony with the natural and historic landscape of the Bosphorus’ when seen from the sea.”

Italian side Napoli’s Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the U.K. side Newcastle United’s St. James Park, Spanish Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames and British Leeds United’s Elland Road were among the other teams in the Top-10.

Following Liverpool’s Anfield and French side Saint Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy Guichard, then came Fenerbahçe’s stadium.

“Türkiye is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world,” 1Sports1 said and added: “Fenerbahçe have been playing in the same stadium since 1908.”

The list ended with Scottish Rangers’ Ibrox and the Dutch side Feyenoord’s De Kuip.