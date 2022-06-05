Three EU ambassadors to Turkey summoned over PKK concerns

  • June 05 2022 14:48:00

Uğur Ergan – ANKARA
French, German and Greek ambassadors to Turkey have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry over concerns about the activities and the latest protests of the PKK in their countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu declared the summoning of the France’s and Germany’s envoys last week.

“We summoned the ambassadors and showed our reactions [in Ankara] and we also contacted these countries’ officials via our missions in these countries,” top Turkish diplomat said.

According to authorities, Çavuşoğlu will bring the PKK issue to the table in a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is expected to make a visit to Ankara.

Turkey’s latest reaction was to Greece when Turkish officials complained to Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris about the PKK, carrying out propaganda, financing and recruitment in Greece.

Ankara also raised concerns about a recent demonstration held near the Turkish Embassy in Athens by alleged PKK supporters and the safety of Turkish nationals in Greece.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

The activities of groups in Sweden and Finland is one of the main objections by Turkey to the Nordic states joining NATO. Ankara’s concerns threaten to hold up their bid to join the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The number of the PKK actions [in European cities] has risen recently,” said sources who spoke with anonymity, and added: “Ankara has increased its reaction further by summoning the envoys.”

