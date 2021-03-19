Three-day festival to spotlight apricots

  • March 19 2021 13:50:00

Three-day festival to spotlight apricots

MALATYA
Three-day festival to spotlight apricots

The eastern province of Malatya is set this weekend to treat tourists with the visual feast of blossoming fruit during its three-day Apricot Flower Festival.

The beauty of flowering Malatya apricot orchards, which have earned a coveted EU geographical indication, will be spotlighted by the festival, which started on March 19.

In 2017, apricots from Malatya, known as the apricot capital of the world, became the second Turkish product to get an EU designation after Aegean figs. In spring, the orchards by Karakaya Dam Lake, where apricot trees first bloom in the province, are like a dazzling sea of white.

The apricot gardens serve up a visual feast in the province, as there are nearly 9 million apricot trees offering a favorite destination for photo enthusiasts and social media sharing.

The festival, inspired by Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival, also touts many historical sites in the province, such as the Arslantepe Mound, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Temporary List.

Mehmet Zeki Saygı, the head of the Malatya Tourism, Gastronomy, and Promotion Association, said that they invited the country’s leading 30 travel agencies to the province.

Saying that they will organize various events during the festival, Saygı added that Malatya is also famed for its distinctive cuisine.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top EU officials to hold talks with Turkish president

    Top EU officials to hold talks with Turkish president

  2. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  3. easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

    easyJet aims to carry 1 mln tourists to Turkey

  4. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  5. Top Iranian diplomat visits Turkey

    Top Iranian diplomat visits Turkey
Recommended
Temple of Zeus near Turkey’s Aegean back in spotlight

Temple of Zeus near Turkey’s Aegean back in spotlight
Nusret Mine Ship sheds light on history

Nusret Mine Ship sheds light on history
Footballers collecting art

Footballers collecting art
Scientists unearth meteorite from birth of solar system

Scientists unearth meteorite from birth of solar system
‘Love Over Entropy’ exhibition on display at Anna Laudel Istanbul

‘Love Over Entropy’ exhibition on display at Anna Laudel Istanbul
France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs

France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs
WORLD Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

NASA successfully carried out a key static test of its troubled Space Launch System rocket on March 18, a win for the agency as it prepares to return to the Moon.
ECONOMY New company launches grow in February

New company launches grow in February

A total of 9,856 new companies were established in Turkey in February, up 7.7% on an annual basis, the country’s top trade body said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.