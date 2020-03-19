Three children killed in rocket attacks by Haftar militias

  • March 19 2020 10:04:00

Three children killed in rocket attacks by Haftar militias

TRIPOLI
Three children killed in rocket attacks by Haftar militias

Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Militias loyal to East Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched rocket attacks to Tripoli on March 18, killing four civilians, including three children, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agency reported on March 19 that three children from the same family were killed in the first attack in southern Tripoli's Ain Zara suburb, according to the Health Ministry under the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).      

One woman was killed later the same day in the capital's Bab Bin Ghashir district when a rocket struck her car, also wounding her daughter and niece, according to a statement by the GNA's Volcano of Rage Operation.     

Heavy fighting between GNA forces and Haftar militias has been ongoing since early March 18.     

The United Nations, along with nine countries, on March 17 called on Libya's warring parties to cease hostilities to allow health authorities to fight against the new coronavirus.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors of Algeria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Britain and the United states, as well as the European Union delegation to Libya and the governments of Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates called for a "humanitarian truce".

They called on the warring parties to "declare an immediate, humanitarian cessation of hostilities... to allow local authorities to respond to the unprecedented public health challenge posed by COVID-19."            

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya joined the call, urging asking all parties "to join forces immediately before it is too late to face this overwhelming, fast-spreading threat".

War-torn Libya is largely divided between forces backing the Government of National Accord (GNA) and those of eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar, who backs a rival administration in the country's east.               

To date, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported by either administration, but experts fear an outbreak could be catastrophic due to the country's degraded health system.

A fragile truce entered into force on January 12, but there have been repeated violations.

After closing schools last week, the GNA said on March 16 it was closing land borders and halting flights in the west of the country to keep out the virus.

In the east, borders remain open with Egypt, which has reported 166 cases of COVID-19.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

    Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

  2. Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

    Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

  3. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  4. Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

    Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

  5. Turkey’s soft power diplomacy in times of coronavirus

    Turkey’s soft power diplomacy in times of coronavirus
Recommended
Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time
Al Shabaab attacks UN compound in Somalias capital

Al Shabaab attacks UN compound in Somalia's capital
New Zealand passes historic law to decriminalise abortion

New Zealand passes historic law to decriminalise abortion
Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners: Iran state TV

Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners: Iran state TV
Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Beijing saw a record number of imported coronavirus cases, data released on March 19 showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.
ECONOMY Villagers turn orange peels into income

Villagers turn orange peels into income

Nearly 300 tons of orange peels are brought into the economy annually in the Kadirli district of Osmaniye, which is one of the important agricultural centers of the Çukurova region in Turkey’s south.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.