Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa

KIEV

A massive Russian attack that set apartments alight and knocked out heating to thousands in Ukraine's southern port city Odesa killed one person and wounded 10 others, authorities said on Nov. 15.

The night strikes on the Black Sea city damaged residential buildings, the heating system, churches and educational institutions, according to Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, who said it had been "a massive combined enemy strike."

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed one death and said another 10 people were wounded, including two children.

Fires broke out in several places but were quickly extinguished, while the main heating pipeline was damaged, leaving tens of thousands in the cold as nightly temperatures plunge to freezing.

"More than 40,000 people [as well as] medical and social institutions are without heating," Trukhanov wrote on Telegram. "Generators and heaters are working in medical institutions."

The mayor's office said hot drinks and blankets were being distributed while the pipeline was repaired.

Russia has recently stepped up aerial attacks on southern Ukraine, damaging civilian vessels and port facilities in the Odesa region, while Kiev has intensified its attacks on Russian military and energy targets.

Ukraine is bracing for its toughest winter of war yet, with Moscow having destroyed swathes of its generating capacity and continuing to strike energy sites.

In previous winters, millions of Ukrainians endured regular blackouts and lost heating in sub-zero conditions.

Ukrainian forces are losing ground in the east. Kiev has for months been appealing to its Western allies to provide more air-defence systems to fend off Russian attacks on cities and critical infrastructure.