Syria says SDF members in Aleppo will be sent to 'east of Euphrates'

Syria says SDF members in Aleppo will be sent to 'east of Euphrates'

ALEPPO
Syria says SDF members in Aleppo will be sent to east of Euphrates

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced Friday that a ceasefire would be in effect between 3 am and 9 am local time in the Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud and Bani Zeid neighborhoods in the northern city of Aleppo, as the city's governorate said the armed groups would be sent to Kurdish areas further east.

"In the coming hours, members of the SDF will be moved with their light weapons to the east of the Euphrates (river)," said a statement from Aleppo's media directorate, referring to the PKK/YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The ministry has given armed groups until 9 am Friday to leave the neighborhoods to end the military situation, according to a ministry communique published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Authorities said the group failed to fully comply with withdrawal terms, prompting warnings from the ministry that targeted operations would continue if the transfer was not completed.

Vehicles arrived at the Lairamoun roundabout in Aleppo in preparation for entering the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to transport the SDF elements, according to Alikhbaria TV. ​​​​​​​

The goal of the ceasefire is for civilians who were displaced by the fighting to be able "to return and resume their normal lives in an atmosphere of security and stability," the defense ministry said.

The governor of Aleppo, Azzam al-Gharib, told the official SANA news agency that he had inspected the security arrangements in the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood.

The United States welcomed the ceasefire in a post on X by its envoy Tom Barrack.

The U.S. Ambassador to Ankara and Special Representative for Syria, Barrack, stated that they are working to extend the ceasefire after 9 am.

Barrack noted that they hope this weekend will lead to more lasting calm and deeper dialogue through sustainable cooperation, stating, “This truce begins the vital work of guiding Syria’s diverse lanes—its communities and neighboring nations—onto a single shared highway toward security, inclusion, and lasting peace. Speed bumps will arise, but our common destination clearly favors cooperation over confrontation."

The Interior Ministry said internal security forces began deploying to the Ashrafieh neighborhood on Thursday, following the withdrawal of the PKK/YPG terror group operating under the name SDF.

The deployment came after a large number of SDF members defected in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, while others fled.

The army began heavy and focused shelling of SDF positions in Aleppo early Thursday in retaliation for attacks by the group that killed at least nine civilians and injured dozens.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown
Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism

Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppos Sheikh Maqsud: state media

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: state media
Syrian Army begins operation against SDF

Syrian Army begins operation against SDF
SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿