Thousands take on annual Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim

ISTANBUL

The 37th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim has taken place on Aug. 24 in Istanbul, uniting nearly 2,900 swimmers from 81 countries who braved the 6.5-kilometer stretch of the Bosphorus to connect Asia and Europe with their strokes.

Organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK), since 1989, the event has grown from a modest competition of 68 swimmers into one of the world’s most prestigious open-water races, drawing thousands of applicants annually.

This year, participants gathered at Kuruçesme Cemil Topuzlu Park before being transported to the start point at Kanlıca on the Asian side. From there, they set off the strait, finishing on the European shore in Kuruçesme. Despite a sudden downpour before the start, spirits remained high as swimmers took to the water for the symbolic title of “Cross-Continental Swimmer,” awarded to all who complete the race.

This year’s edition also saw some swimmers displaying Palestinian flags en route to the starting point, expressing solidarity during the event.

The Bosphorus race has become a hallmark of Istanbul’s sporting calendar. Over the years, it has welcomed Olympic champions such as Mark Spitz, Inge de Brujin, Sergei Bubka and Kirsty Coventry, enhancing its global prestige.

It was recognized by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) in 2016 as the “Best Open Water Swimming Organization” and topped the list of the world’s 100 best open-water races in 2019.

Historical records continue to inspire participants. Beren Kayrak holds the women’s fastest time with 40 minutes 50 seconds in 2006, while Polat Üzer Turnalı set the men’s record in 2021 with 38 minutes 20 seconds. The most decorated competitor remains Hakan Eskioğlu, who has claimed the title 10 times.

Supported by 26 institutions under the coordination of the Istanbul Governor’s Office and the municipality, the race once again offered both participants and spectators a remarkable spectacle.