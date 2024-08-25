Thousands swim across continents in iconic Bosphorus race

ISTANBUL

Over 2,800 swimmers from more than 78 countries competed in a remarkable race across the Bosphorus Strait on Aug. 25, traversing the historic divide between Istanbul's two continents.

A total of 2,836 participants, including 1,967 men and 869 women, commenced this year’s 36th edition of the race at 10 a.m. from the shores of Kanlıca on the Anatolian side.

The swimmers, graced with Istanbul's breathtaking skyline and the picturesque vistas of the Bosphorus, produced visually captivating moments, extensively captured by local media.

The race, spanning approximately three hours, concluded at the Kuruçeşme shore on the European side, where a large audience gathered, courtesy of the event’s sponsorship by Samsung.

In the lead-up to the event, the Turkish National Olympic Committee subjected participants to a stringent selection process, requiring them to undergo a pool-based swimming analysis two weeks prior.

Only those who demonstrated proficiency in swimming within specific timeframes and styles were granted the privilege to compete in the Bosphorus.

Organizers also orchestrated a unique "warm-up activity" in Kuruçeşme on the morning of the race, designed to serve as a preparatory exercise for the swimmers.

This fitness-oriented activity was intended to alleviate pre-race anxiety and ensure that participants entered the competition in peak physical condition.

The Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race was first inaugurated on July 23, 1989, with 68 swimmers. Last year, Joep Wijnands, the Dutch ambassador to Türkiye, took part in the race to raise awareness for relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes in the country’s south in 2023.

Türkiye’s other significant strait, the Dardanelles, hosts an annual race each September, where over 1,000 participants take to the Aegean waters.

Last year, in celebration of the modern Türkiye’s foundation centenary, the historic Dardanelles Strait Swimming Race, one of the world’s oldest swimming competitions, was held on Aug. 30, the date of a key and final victory of the Turkish War of Independence.

The last year’s race saw nearly 1,000 swimmers from 17 countries competing across 12 categories.

As Türkiye’s prominent tourist destinations approach the end of the summer season, they become venues for notable international competitions. One such event is the Grand Prix Kaisareia in Kayseri's Erciyes district, where athletes from Türkiye, Switzerland, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Ukraine, Venezuela, Iran and Kazakhstan embarked on a 128-kilometer cycling challenge.

Additionally, Cappadocia, renowned for its fairy chimneys, is currently hosting a rally race.

Istanbul’s other high-profile event, the transcontinental marathon, which bridges two continents, is scheduled for November this year.