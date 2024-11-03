Thousands race through Istanbul’s cross-continental marathon

Türkiye’s megacity Istanbul hosted the 46th edition of its distinctive transcontinental marathon on Nov. 3, bringing thousands of runners from all across the globe together in the world's only intercontinental footrace.

Placed in the gold category by World Athletics, the Istanbul Marathon draws a great deal of attention from both foreign and national athletes every year.

This year, Ethiopian runner Dejene Debela triumphed among the running enthusiasts, completing the race in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kenyan athlete Kenneth Kiprop Kipkemoi, regarded as one of the marathon's front-runners, finished third in 2 hours 12 minutes and 7 seconds.

In the women's race, Bahraini athlete Ruth Jebet ranked first with a timing of 2 hours 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

The only Turkish athlete to place in the top 10 in the men's division was the national athlete Hüseyin Can, who finished the race in sixth place in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds.

With a timing of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 43 seconds, Ömer Alkanoğlu finished second among Turkish athletes and 11th overall.

In the wheelchair division, Ömer Cantay won first place in the men's category, with 2 hours 40 minutes and 5 seconds, while Zübeyde Süpürgeci dominated the women’s section with a timing of 2 hours 51 minutes and 42 seconds.

Abdullah Tuğluk took first place in the men's 15-kilometer race, finishing in 48 minutes and 41 seconds, while Mexico's Argentina Valdepenas Cerna won the women's race with a timing of 56 minutes and 31 seconds.

