Thousands of tons of fish exported from landlocked city

Thousands of tons of fish exported from landlocked city

GÜMÜŞHANE
Thousands of tons of fish exported from landlocked city

Turkish salmon produced in Torul Dam Lake, established to generate energy on a stream in the northern province of Gümüşhane, which does not have a coast to the sea, is exporting an average of 3,000 tons per year.

Dams and ponds built in recent years in Gümüşhane, where 60 percent of its geography is composed of mountains, contribute to both energy production and agricultural irrigation, while they also enable the export of fish in a region which does not have a coast to the sea.

Fish farming has been carried out for years in Torul Dam, one of the oldest dams in the city and built on the Harşit Stream, which is one of the fastest flowing streams in the country.

The fish that are fed in the dam up to a certain weight are then taken to the facilities in the sea and exported as Turkish salmon after being grown.

“We fish here 12 months of the year. The juvenile fish, which come to the dam lake at two grams, are taken to our sea facilities in the Black Sea after they reach up to a kilogram,” stated Sezgin Aydın, an aquaculture engineer.

The fish are exported to Japan, China, Vietnam and Russia after they are raised above two or three kilograms according to foreign demands.

There are 14 salmon and trout breeding facilities on Torul Dam Lake, while 2,110 tons of trout can be produced annually at the dam. “Rainbow Trout,” which is a productive species with its adaptation capacity to environmental conditions and disease resistance are produced in the dam lake with the support of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

A total of 955 tons of fish were produced by the companies in 2021. it is expected that this figure will reach 1,200 tons in 2022.

Turkey, Türkiye,

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Bulgarians flock to Edirne for New Year

Bulgarians flock to Edirne for New Year
People queue to visit Fener Greek School

People queue to visit Fener Greek School

Climate change poses risk for Istanbul’s coastal districts: Report

Climate change poses risk for Istanbul’s coastal districts: Report
Rescue drill held in Uludağ before winter season

Rescue drill held in Uludağ before winter season
ISIL terrorist caught trying to infiltrate country

ISIL terrorist caught trying to infiltrate country
Sweden blocks extradition of fugitive FETÖ suspect

Sweden blocks extradition of fugitive FETÖ suspect
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

The British government has said it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas.

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.