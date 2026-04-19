Thousands of people call for faster green shift in Germany

BERLIN

Thousands of people demonstrated across Germany on April 18, urging a faster shift to renewable energy and accusing conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition of putting the brakes on the transition.

In Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg and Munich, crowds took to the streets waving placards emblazoned with slogans including "renewables are our life" and "escape the fossil fuel trap."

A coalition of campaign groups organising the demonstrations said about 80,000 people took part nationwide, although police gave lower figures.

"The war in Iran and exploding energy prices make it very clear once again that we need to free ourselves from fossil fuels as quickly as possible," Christoph Bautz from campaign group Campact, which helped organize the protests, told AFP at the Berlin demonstration.

He claimed that Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, from Merz's centre-right CDU party, was seeking to slow down the shift to renewables.

Merz's coalition, and in particular Reiche, a former energy company executive, have come under fire over various policies, including support for watering down EU-wide car emissions rules and their plans to build more gas-fired power plants.

The chancellor argues steps need to be taken to relieve the burdens on Germany's struggling manufacturers, and help revive Europe's biggest economy whose heavy industry has suffered from high energy costs.

While Germany has greatly expanded solar and wind power, with most of the country's electricity now provided by renewables, the new government's actions have fuelled fears it will miss its ambitious climate targets.