Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

  • February 07 2020 14:04:00

Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

ERZURUM - Demirören News Agency
Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

Some tradesmen in the eastern province of Erzurum left 2,001 loaves of bread for wild animals in the mountainous area where the shrine of Pir Ali Baba, a religious scholar, is located in what they believe would ward off events such as earthquakes, avalanches and plane crashes that have happened in Turkey in recent days.

The “1,001 Hatim,” the act of reading the Islamic holy book Quran from start to end 1,001 times, was started 487 years ago by Pir Ali Baba to protect Erzurum from natural disasters.

The event continued with prayers read in various mosques for a month.

During the hatim days back then, 1,001 loaves of bread had been left for the wild animals on the mountain where the tomb is located.

But now that Turkey has been struck again with earthquakes, avalanches, a plane crash and recent clashes in Syria in recent days, locals have, this time, left 2,001 breads.

Muhittin Olçun, who left the loaves of bread in nature, said that the people should take care of the wildlife.

“Wild animals that cannot find food in nature even come to the city center. Hungry wolves go down to the villages and kill the dogs. Boars got in a market in [western] Bursa province,” Olçun said.

“A society that does not give peace to animals cannot find peace either. The animals living in nature are actually entrusted to us. So, we have to take care of them,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

    President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

  2. Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

    Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

  3. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  4. Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

    Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

  5. Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib

    Regime forces enter rebel-held Saraqeb town in Idlib
Recommended
Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Russian delegation to visit Turkey

Russian delegation to visit Turkey
Ruling AKP lawmakers press charges against former top commander

Ruling AKP lawmakers press charges against former top commander
Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts
Football fans watch game while barbecuing on van

Football fans watch game while barbecuing on van
Turkish mans self-imposed quarantine continues

Turkish man's 'self-imposed quarantine' continues
WORLD Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Much of Australia's wildfire-ravaged east coast was drenched on Feb. 7 by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, dousing some of the most dangerous blazes and providing welcome relief to farmers battling an extended drought.   
ECONOMY Turkey exports 60M roses ahead of Valentines Day

Turkey exports 60M roses ahead of Valentine's Day

Turkish flower producers have exported 60 million roses to 50 countries -- including the Netherlands, the U.K., Germany and Ukraine -- ahead of Feb. 14 Valentine's Day.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.