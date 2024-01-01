Thousands march for Gaza and against terrorism in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Thousands of people participated in a massive march to protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Palestine, and for the martyred Turkish soldiers on the first morning of the new year.

In conjunction with 308 civil society organizations, the National Will Platform-organized march commenced at the Süleymaniye Mosque and concluded at the renowned Galata Bridge.

There were reportedly over one hundred thousand participants in the march who waved Turkish and Palestinian flags while chanting anti-Israeli slogans.

It was announced that nearly 200 fishing boats around the Galata Bridge also supported the march.

Numerous members of parliament, district mayors and political party representatives have also participated in the march.

Speaking to the local press, citizens from many different countries who participated in the march said that even though they could not be there physically, they were with Palestine in material and spiritual terms and wished the war to end as soon as possible.