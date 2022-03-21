Thousands gather to see camels wrestling in resort town

MUĞLA

Thousands of people came together to watch a camel wrestling festival held in Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district.

Nearly 100 camels, their owners and spectators from the neighboring provinces, foreign tourists and official guests attended the event called “Mumcular Camel Wrestling Festival.”

The camels wrestled each other in short duels, trying to butt heads or bite one another, but handlers separated them with long sticks each time they came close to physically hurting themselves.

It was also seen that some camels escaped by breaking their ropes during the event.

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras thanked those who contributed to the event.

Camels have been of critical importance in Turkey in past centuries, but the animals are now largely consigned to use in wrestling competitions or touristic purposes.

Authorities permit organizations to conduct such events under the conditions that they are organized to preserve cultural values and that the camels are not harmed.