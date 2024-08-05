Thousands gather in Bursa to watch Perseid meteor shower

The annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year, attracted a crowd of approximately 20,000 people to the Karacabey coast in the western province of Bursa.

Enthusiasts from across Türkiye, as well as international visitors, gathered to witness the stunning display in the skies. The event featured a night of stargazing and educational activities.

Alper Tüydeş, a nature photographer and the program’s organizer, highlighted the event’s growth and success over the past five years.

“Every year, we organize it at a level that can reach families by correcting deficiencies modestly each year,” Tüydeş remarked, noting the increased interest and participation. “We also have important guests such as Umut Yıldız, who left NASA and returned to Türkiye."

As darkness fell at 11 p.m., the lights of nearby houses and businesses were turned off, allowing the sky to be viewed in its full splendor.

Attendees camped overnight, with many setting up tents to fully experience the event.

Experts in various fields also delivered presentations and speeches, adding an educational aspect to the gathering.

Fatih Ortabağ, who attended with his family, expressed his delight with the event. “The atmosphere was spectacular,” he said. “We did not expect so much participation. With [Türkiye’s first astronaut] Alper Gezeravcı going into space, many people started to be interested in this field. That’s why we wanted to come with our children.”

This year’s Perseid meteor shower achieved international recognition, hosting a record number of participants. “We can say it is the biggest observation event in Türkiye,” Tüydeş said.

