Thousands freed from scam centers in Myanmar

MAE SOT
A new crackdown on online scam centers has led to over 7,000 people from around the world being held in a Myanmar border town awaiting repatriation.

The crackdown coordinated among Thailand, Myanmar and China follows Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's visit to Beijing this month, where she told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Thailand would act against the scam networks that have drawn in hundreds of thousands of people.

They are often lured under false pretenses to work in scam centers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, where they financially exploit people around the world through false romances, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.

Many find themselves trapped in virtual slavery.

As part of Thailand’s crackdown, it also has cut off electricity , internet and gas supplies to several areas in Myanmar hosting scam centers along the border, citing national security.

Over half of the 7,000 waiting are Chinese, with the rest from a mix of countries.

More than 600 Chinese were repatriated over four days last week. Due to the large number, Thailand is allowing Beijing to handle most processing on their return to China. China chartered 16 flights.

Earlier this month, about 260 people from 20 countries, ranging from Ethiopia to Brazil to the Philippines, crossed from Myanmar into Thai custody as part of the crackdown. Over 100 remain in Thailand awaiting repatriation, Thai officials said.

LSE welcomes TVF following landmark Sukuk issuance
